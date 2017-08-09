Story highlights President Donald Trump has termed the Justice Department investigation a 'witch hunt'

The special counsel is leading the Justice department's investigation into Russia interference

(CNN) Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller and key members of his team revealed millions of dollars of financial holdings and previous legal work for companies that could figure into their investigation of President Donald Trump's campaign, according to financial disclosures released Tuesday.

According to the documents released by the Justice Department after CNN requested the disclosures, Mueller holds a roughly $3.5 million share in the Washington law firm WilmerHale. He also made tens of thousands of dollars delivering speeches to groups including Ford Motor Company, Citi bank and Banamex, a Mexican bank.

Mueller and Aaron Zebley, Mueller's former chief of staff at the FBI, both represented Facebook at WilmerHale before leaving for the special counsel's office. And Jeannie Rhee, a senior lawyer on Mueller's team, represented Google at WilmerHale before joining the special counsel's team.

The proliferation of fake news and pro-Trump messaging on major platforms, including Twitter, Google and Facebook, has drawn the interest of both federal and congressional investigators and could potentially play a key role in the investigations.

The disclosures also showed Zebley had a WilmerHale partnership share of $1.437 million; Rhee's partnership share and capital contribution interest totaled $2.063 million; and James Quarles, a senior lawyer on the team, had a WilmerHale partnership share of $5.889 million.

