North Korea 'seriously examining' a strike near Guam

(CNN) North Korea is "seriously examining a plan" to launch a missile strike targeting an area near the US territory of Guam in response to President Donald Trump's warning to Pyongyang that any additional threats will be met with "fire and fury," according to a new statement from Gen. Kim Rak Gyom published by state-run media KCNA.

The North Korean Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is "seriously examining the plan for an enveloping strike at Guam through simultaneous fire of four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range strategic ballistic rockets in order to interdict the enemy forces on major military bases on Guam and to signal a crucial warning to the US," the statement said.

The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA would cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi prefectures of Japan, and would fly 3,356.7 kilometers for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40 kilometers away from Guam, according to the statement.

KCNA published a wire criticizing Trump for having "let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation. This is extremely getting on the nerves of the infuriated Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA [Korean People's Army]."

