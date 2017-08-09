North Korea 'seriously examining' a strike near Guam

Washington (CNN) North Korea is "seriously examining a plan" to launch a missile strike near the US territory of Guam in response to President Donald Trump's warning to Pyongyang that any additional threats will be met with "fire and fury," according to a new statement from General Kim Rak Gyom published by state run media KCNA.

The North Korean Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is "seriously examining the plan for an enveloping strike at Guam through simultaneous fire of four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range strategic ballistic rockets in order to interdict the enemy forces on major military bases on Guam and to signal a crucial warning to the US," the statement said.

The statement was reported by the state news agency KCNA and clarifies that the four Hwasong-12 missiles would land in the water "30-40km away from Guam."

KCNA published a wire criticizing Trump for having "let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation. This is extremely getting on the nerves of the infuriated Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA [Korean People's Army]."

The article goes on to state that "sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him."

