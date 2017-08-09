Story highlights The primary for Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat has three top candidates backing Trump

"The President has bigger things going on than a campaign, that's for sure," Brooks said

(CNN) President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange days before the Alabama GOP Senate primary, praising the lawmaker's job performance.

"Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement," he tweeted Tuesday.

The August 15 p rimary race f or the Senate seat vacated after Jeff Sessions became attorney general features three top candidates -- Strange, Rep. Mo Brooks and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore -- all of whom are running to defend the President's agenda.

Brooks accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday of misleading Trump to believe that Strange is the better candidate for the job.

"I respect President Trump, but I am baffled and disappointed Mitch McConnell and 'the Swamp' somehow misled the President into endorsing Luther Strange," the conservative lawmaker said in a statement.

