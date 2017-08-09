Mattis to North Korea: Stop actions that could lead to 'destruction of its people'

Story highlights "The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons," Mattis said

Mattis has consistently said that he prefers to resolve issues over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs through diplomacy

Washington (CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis issued a dramatic ultimatum to North Korea on Wednesday to "cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and destruction of its people" -- strong words that come just one day after President Donald Trump warned that the US could unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang.

"The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons," Mattis said in a written statement, adding that the "regime's actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates."

Mattis has consistently said that he prefers to resolve issues over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs through diplomacy -- noting military action could yield catastrophic consequences.

On Wednesday, Mattis called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to cooperate with the international community.

"Kim Jong Un should take heed of the United Nations Security Council's unified voice, and statements from governments the world over, who agree the DPRK poses a threat to global security and stability," he said.

Read More