Graham: US 'absolutely' prepared to act on North Korea

Story highlights Graham expressed concern over potential for "horrific" war on the Korean peninsula

Graham also said that "if there was going to be a war, it would be in the region, not in America."

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, delivered a stern warning to North Korea amid escalating tensions between the US and the rogue state over its nuclear weapons program.

"(President Donald Trump is) not going to contain the threat, he's going to stop the threat," Graham, one of the Senate's most hawkish members, said in an interview on "CBS This Morning."

The South Carolina senator said the US is "absolutely" prepared to act on the North Korean nuclear threat, one day after Trump warned that North Korea would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if they continued to threaten America.

"There are two scenarios where we would go to war with North Korea," Graham explained.

"If they attacked Guam, or some other American interest or our allies. Or if they try to keep developing an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top to hit the homeland. We would act. President Trump has basically drawn a red line. Saying that he'll never allow North Korea to have an ICBM missile that can hit America with a nuclear weapon on top. He's not going to let that happen."

Read More