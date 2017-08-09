Court rules military judge biased in 9/11 case

Story highlights Mohammed's team was able to argue successfully a military judge had been biased

The decision from the civilian court delays the military process further still

Washington (CNN) The DC federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a judge who handled an appeal in the military case for the men charged with helping perpetrate the 9/11 attacks should have recused himself.

Wednesday's decision in favor of Khalid Sheik Mohammed -- the alleged mastermind of the attacks -- and his co-defendants vacated a decision by the military panel handling the case, known as a Court of Military Commission Review, made in June. The now-vacated ruling in favor of the government reinstated two charges for Sheik and his co-defendants.

The US has held Mohammed in Guantanamo Bay prison for more than a decade.

At issue in Wednesday's decision was the question of bias for Judge Scott Silliman, who was a member of the panel that issued a decision on an appeal in June.

Mohammed's side argued Silliman was not an impartial arbiter, and pointed to comments Silliman made in 2010, calling Mohammad and the co-defendants "the major conspirators in the 9/11 attacks."

Read More