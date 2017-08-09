Story highlights A new Democratic ad campaign in an effort to portray the GOP as hiding from voters

Washington (CNN) Democrats are set to launch a month-long effort to penalize vulnerable House Republicans for not holding town hall meetings over their August recess.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is using Google Search ads to direct people who look up their lawmaker or seek information on town halls or health care to microsites that feature clocks showing how long it's been since their member of Congress held a town hall and calls to action. The ads started Tuesday and will run through the August congressional recess until September 5.

The ads target 25 GOP lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

It's an opening salvo in an effort to portray the GOP as hiding from voters -- a message that allows Democratic challengers to go after House members even in right-leaning districts without attacking them directly on politics.

Across the map, Democratic candidates are using tactics designed to play up GOP incumbents' absence.

