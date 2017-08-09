Saddam Hussein's lesson for Trump

Story highlights Mark Hertling: Trump's "tough talk" on North Korea is not a good example of strategic leadership

Good leaders maintain calm, carefully consider all options and build coalitions of support, he writes

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) It was January 6, 1991. A group of US soldiers and I were listening on BBC as Saddam Hussein gave a speech to the Iraqi army. It was on a static-filled radio in our squadron's operation center in the middle of the desert, and we all knew we were about to go to war. The British interpreter paused with confusion as he tried to understand the phrase, and then he translated Saddam's idiomatic threat as best he could: "Iraqi soldiers, the battle in which you are locked today is the mother of all battles. ... Our rendezvous with victory is very near."

Mark Hertling

We all looked at each other and laughed. "The mother of all battles?" Saddam's quote became an immediate catchphrase. The next day, the Iraqi dictator was even more confident, boasting, "The great showdown has begun; the mother of all battles is now under way!"

But here's the deal. Iraq lost the war the US called "Desert Storm" decisively and quickly. And Saddam's catchphrase became a punch line.

My lesson from this experience was that strategic leaders should always show confidence and strength, but avoid cockiness and "tough talk." President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" rhetoric regarding North Korea, unfortunately, does not meet that standard.

So how should leaders strike this balance? Three simple thoughts, which I fully recognize are easier to say and harder to do.

Read More