President Trump's 'fire and fury' is the new 'lock her up!'

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Trump is acting as if Kim Jong Un is another campaign rival

Undisciplined rhetoric is making him less relevant than other Washington leaders

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Faced with a challenge that he has, as usual, turned into a personal feud, President Donald Trump has coined a new catchphrase. His threat of "fire and fury," directed at Kim Jong Un, is the nuclear equivalent of "Lock her up," which Trump used against Hillary Clinton.

Coining slogans of this sort enables Trump to stoke the rage of his political base. It also heightens emotion in ways that make the world a little less safe.

During the campaign Trump's rhetoric introduced the kind of threat -- that he would seek the prosecution of his opponent -- long deemed unworthy of an established democracy. His talk of imprisoning Hillary Clinton would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. Coming from Trump, it was just one of many transgressions that suggested he was unfit for office.

On the stump Trump was willing to go to unanticipated extremes because his prior work as an entertainer and promoter had taught him that when it came to his most ardent fans, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters."

Trump's fans, who became the base of his voting bloc, reveled in Trump's unhinged rhetoric because, at least in part, it resonated with their own resentments. When he insulted elites, whom they felt had failed them, Trump claimed to be their voice and they were thrilled by what he said. Trump took office without the kinds of experience or skills that help a president work with Congress, or engage in diplomacy. The result has been abysmal -- no legislative accomplishments to speak of beyond the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice and a White House staff that is divided and in many ways ineffective.