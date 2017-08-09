@KurtBardella is the Publisher of MorningHangover.com and has served as the Spokesperson for Breitbart News, the Daily Caller, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Sen. Darrell Issa (R-California), Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-Maine) and Rep. Brian Bilbray (R-California). The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The world is becoming a much more dangerous place.

Since the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, one thing has been revealed to be true. America's adversaries, especially North Korea, have grown stronger and been emboldened.

Is it any wonder North Korea -- or any other adversary of the US -- isn't scared by Trump's threats?

Most regimes do all they can to suppress gossip and prevent stories of disorganization and lack of unity from appearing in public.

Instead, Donald Trump chooses to broadcast the chaos on Twitter.

His entire administration is unstable and throwing punches at one another.

Meanwhile, this year alone, North Korea has launched 11 ballistic missile tests -- one of which was conducted on the Fourth of July.

In a dramatic expansion of the rogue nation's nuclear capabilities, it's been revealed that North Korea has, according to one agency cited in the Washington Post, "successfully produced a miniaturized warhead that can fit inside its missiles."

Again, President Trump responded with his typical show of bravado and simplicity, warning North Korea that they "best not make any more threats to the United States" or "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen ... fire fury and frankly power the likes of which the world has never seen before."

You would think that the world's greatest superpower threatening to unleash something worse than World War III on your country might be cause for fear.

You know what North Korea's doing right now?

They're making commemorative stamps celebrating the success of their ballistic missile tests.

Maybe if the President and the White House didn't spend their every waking moment playing Game of Thrones, North Korea might take the President's threats a little more seriously.

Then again, all Kim Jong-un has to do is follow @realdonaldtrump on Twitter and you're right inside the head of the most powerful man in the world.

Because of President Trump's love of dysfunction and drama (and his appointment of Gen. John Kelly as chief of staff), we currently do not have a permanent secretary of Homeland Security. The national security adviser is under siege from someone on his own team. The attorney general has been publicly humiliated by his own boss. And President Trump's former campaign manager's home has been raided by the FBI

Every second that the President and his staff spend plotting against one another, leaking details about palace intrigue to their platforms of preference, sending tweets attacking one another, etc. is a second not being spent preparing to address the very real and dangerous threats we are facing.

If President Trump and his staff continue down this path, at some point, something horrible is going to happen that could have been prevented had they kept their eye on the ball.