Netanyahu strikes defiant tone amid probes

Netanyahu accuses left, media of trying to stage "a government coup"

The Prime Minister has been questioned in two cases, which involve suspected bribery, fraud, and breach of trust

Tel Aviv, Israel (CNN) Hundreds of Israelis welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a Likud Party rally in Tel Aviv where he delivered a defiant speech Wednesday night.

Joined on stage by his wife, Sara -- who is facing criminal investigations of her own -- the embattled PM attacked Israel's opposition and media, accusing them of trying to overthrow his premiership.

"You can see both the left and the media," Netanyahu told the crowd who responded with boos. "They are enlisting now in an obsessive and unprecedented hunt against me and my family with a goal to carry out a government coup. Their objective is to put continuous pressure on the authorities so that they'll issue an indictment at any cost with no connection to truth and justice."

Netanyahu took a page out of US President Donald Trump's playbook when he broke from Hebrew into English to emphasize the phrase "fake news."

The Prime Minister's verbal offensive didn't give much time for the actual allegations against him. He briefly addressed the two cases in which he has been questioned as a suspect, and which involve suspected bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He repeated his signature phrase, "there will be nothing because there was nothing."

