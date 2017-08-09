Story highlights Max Barry died last month in Littleton, Colorado

Mayor says frank talk, resources needed to fight epidemic

(CNN) Max Barry, the 22-year-old son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, died last month from an accidental drug overdose complicated in part by morbid obesity, an autopsy report said Wednesday.

He had several drugs in his system at the time of his death, including methadone, THC, cocaine, alprazolam and hydromorphine, according to the Jefferson County coroner's report.

The report said he also had other health problems, including hypertension, fatty liver disease and fatty deposits in two of his major arteries, and a reported "history of prescription drug abuse with withdrawal symptoms."

Since her son's death on July 29 in Littleton, Colorado, Barry has spoken openly about his struggles with drugs, saying that transparency may help others confront similar problems.

"I cannot tell you how many people have come to me and shared their own grief stories about a loved one who died where they never talked about it before," she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview on Tuesday. "And I think that as a community, we aren't ever going to get in front of this epidemic if we aren't actually having these kind of very frank conversations about what's killing our children."

Read More