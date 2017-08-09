A 10-year-old boy accidentally kills his older brother during a game of 'cops and robbers'

(CNN) A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his brother during a game of 'cops and robbers' when, police say, he pointed a rifle he didn't know was loaded.

The incident happened Tuesday at a rural home in Loganville in Wisconsin's Sauk County.

The boy was playing with his 14-year-old brother and another child. They were toying with a rifle that had the magazine removed but, unbeknownst to the boy, still had a round in the chamber, the sheriff's office said.

When the boy pulled the trigger, the bullet struck his older brother in the chest. He died at the scene.

The Reedburg Times-Press said the three children lived at the home, The father owned the rifle and it was accessible, the newspaper said.

