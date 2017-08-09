Story highlights Neymar is world's most expensive footballer

(CNN) The wait to see the world's most expensive footballer playing in his new club colors could continue for longer than expected.

Neymar's debut for French club Paris Saint-Germain could face further delay as French football authorities are still awaiting clearance for him to play for the Parisian club following his world record $263 million move from Barcelona last week.

France's Ligue 1 organizers, the LFP, told CNN Sport that the Spanish football federation has until Thursday night to send the necessary documents or the Brazilian -- who already missed a league game on Saturday -- will not feature in PSG's Ligue 1 match against Guingamp on Sunday.

An International Transfer Certificate (ITC) is required for all international transfers, says football's governing body FIFA. But the French league has yet to receive this from its Spanish counterparts and so cannot register the Brazilian.

A spokesperson for the LFP said: "The Spanish federation of football has until Thursday night to send the international contract of transfer to the French federation of football, who send it back to the French professional football league, and then Neymar can play with PSG this weekend."

