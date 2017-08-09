Paris attack: Man arrested after soldiers rammed by car

(CNN) French police hunting a driver who rammed a car into a group of soldiers in Paris early Wednesday morning have shot, wounded and arrested a man on a highway north of the city.

A Lille policeman was injured by stray gunfire during the arrest, a spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN.

The man, who was unarmed and hit with five bullets while attempting to evade police on the A16 motorway, is in a serious condition, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV. The broadcaster reported that he was arrested between Boulogne-sur-Mer and Calais.

The suspect, born in 1980, reportedly drove his vehicle into a police car before being arrested, according to BFMTV. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that the person arrested is the same man who carried out the attack.

France's counter-terror unit is investigating the attack, in a suburb of northwest Paris, which left six soldiers injured, three seriously, according to Paris police. The soldiers' injuries are not life-threatening.

