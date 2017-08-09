Paris soldiers hit by vehicle outside barracks

(CNN) Six soldiers were injured, two seriously, after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday outside their barracks in a suburb northwest of Paris.

The soldiers were leaving their barracks at the Place de Verdun in Levallois-Perret when they were knocked down by the vehicle.

Two soldiers were seriously hurt and four others suffered minor injuries.

"There was no doubt that this was a deliberate act," the mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, told BFMTV.