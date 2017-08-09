Story highlights Lawrence is on the September cover of Vogue magazine

She said she felt an "energy" for Aronofsky that she wasn't sure if it was reciprocated in the beginning

(CNN) Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her romance with her "Mother!" director, Darren Aronofsky, in an interview for Vogue magazine's September cover story.

The pair have been spotted in public together in the last year, sparking rumors of a romance, but this is the first time Lawrence has broken her silence about the relationship.

The 26-year-old actress said she was initially into Aronofsky, 48, but was unsure as to whether they were on the same page.

"We had energy," Lawrence said. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

She said they started dating after they finished filming "Mother!," a psychological horror film that everyone involved has been careful to keep plot details under wraps.

