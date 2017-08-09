Bruce Springsteen taking solo show to Broadway

(CNN) Baby, he was born to have a solo run on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen announced plans on Wednesday for "Springsteen on Broadway," a new solo show coming to New York's Walter Kerr Theatre later this year that will chronicle his life and music.

Springsteen, whose career spans four decades, joked in a release that the theater "is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years."

"I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," he said . "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind."

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway. Details: https://t.co/PbLAsJ7SHj #SpringsteenBroadway pic.twitter.com/l6ehgjXxSq — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 9, 2017

Read More