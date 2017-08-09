Breaking News

Bruce Springsteen taking solo show to Broadway

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Wed August 9, 2017

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage at the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City.
(CNN)Baby, he was born to have a solo run on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen announced plans on Wednesday for "Springsteen on Broadway," a new solo show coming to New York's Walter Kerr Theatre later this year that will chronicle his life and music.
Springsteen, whose career spans four decades, joked in a release that the theater "is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years."
"I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," he said. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind."
    The show marks Springsteen's Broadway debut.
    Performances begin October 3, with an official opening on October 12. Springsteen is scheduled to perform five shows a week through November 26.
    "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung," he said. "All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."
    Tickets go on sale August 30.