Heard underwent a very public divorce from actor Johnny Depp last year

(CNN) If you want that latest on Amber Heard and Elon Musk's relationship status, head on over to Instagram.

That's where the actress and the innovator are apparently most comfortable sharing.

On Tuesday, Heard posted a photo split of herself and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" putting forks in their hair and Musk used it as an opportunity to confirm that they had broken up.

Put a fork in it 📸:@jessicakovacevic A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he wrote in the comments section.

The inventor even offered an explanation as to what torpedoed their love affair.

