Breaking News

The world's most impressive feats of structural engineering unveiled

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 7:48 PM ET, Wed August 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Completed in 2015, 432 Park Avenue is the third tallest building in the United States and claims the title of tallest residential building in the world.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Tall or Slender Structures -- 432 Park Avenue (New York, USA)Completed in 2015, 432 Park Avenue is the third tallest building in the United States and claims the title of tallest residential building in the world.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Constructed as part of singer Adele&#39;s &lt;em&gt;25 &lt;/em&gt;performance tour, this structure received recognition from the judges for the ease in which it was set up and moved across multiple locations.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Small Projects (of between £1-3 million) -- Adele's 25 Stage (Australia, New Zealand, USA and UK)Constructed as part of singer Adele's 25 performance tour, this structure received recognition from the judges for the ease in which it was set up and moved across multiple locations.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
The Armadillo Vault was displayed as part of the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale, and is constructed using 399 limestone blocks.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structural Artistry / Small Projects (of under £1 million) -- Armadillo Vault (Venice, Italy)The Armadillo Vault was displayed as part of the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale, and is constructed using 399 limestone blocks.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
The walls of the Baha&#39;i Temple are designed to appear as nine petals, connected using 1,120 glass panes.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Construction Innovation -- Baha'i Temples (Santiago, Chile)The walls of the Baha'i Temple are designed to appear as nine petals, connected using 1,120 glass panes.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
This structure is made of three triangular curves made of rolled steel.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structural Artistry / Small Projects (of under £1 million) -- BMW Sculpture at 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed (West Sussex, UK)This structure is made of three triangular curves made of rolled steel.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
The Inderhavnsbroen bridge is 250 meters (820 feet) long, and is constructed using steel and concrete.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Pedestrian Bridges -- Inderhavnsbroen (Copenhagen, Denmark)The Inderhavnsbroen bridge is 250 meters (820 feet) long, and is constructed using steel and concrete.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
The mobile walkway adapts to the needs of its environment -- it can lift to a height of 2 meters (6 feet) in order to allow boats to pass underneath, or remain straight for the sake of pedestrians.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Pedestrian Bridges / Small Projects (of under £1 million) -- The New Mobile Walkway of Geneva's Jet d'Eau (Geneva, Switzerland)The mobile walkway adapts to the needs of its environment -- it can lift to a height of 2 meters (6 feet) in order to allow boats to pass underneath, or remain straight for the sake of pedestrians.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
This opera house can seat up to 800 in its playhouse and 160 in its small theater space.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Construction Integration -- National Taichung Theatre (Taichung, Taiwan)This opera house can seat up to 800 in its playhouse and 160 in its small theater space.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
The Nova Victoria is a mixed-use property located in London. Construction of the building required consideration of the surrounding buildings and roads, while the basement level faced challenges with underground tube tunnels.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Construction -- Integrat (London, UK)The Nova Victoria is a mixed-use property located in London. Construction of the building required consideration of the surrounding buildings and roads, while the basement level faced challenges with underground tube tunnels.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
The multi-purpose sports center features a synthetic indoor pitch, a nine-court sports hall and 500 spectator seats. There is also space allocated to hydrotherapy, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation, offices and a classroom.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Long Span Structures -- Oriam Sports Performance Center (Edinburgh, UK)The multi-purpose sports center features a synthetic indoor pitch, a nine-court sports hall and 500 spectator seats. There is also space allocated to hydrotherapy, strength and conditioning, rehabilitation, offices and a classroom.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
155 new rooms and 9,320 square meters (100,320 square feet) of additional floor space were added to this hotel as part of its transformation project.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structural Transformation -- Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel (London, UK)155 new rooms and 9,320 square meters (100,320 square feet) of additional floor space were added to this hotel as part of its transformation project.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
The Makatote rail is considered an important part of New Zealand heritage when it was first built circa 1908. But the viaduct bridges used to support the railway had started to fall apart over time. A rejuvenation of the viaducts was necessary not only for the heritage of the railway, but also to accommodate other trains in the future.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Vehicle Bridges / Structural Heritage / Outstanding Value / Sustainability -- Makatote Rail Rejuvination (New Zealand)The Makatote rail is considered an important part of New Zealand heritage when it was first built circa 1908. But the viaduct bridges used to support the railway had started to fall apart over time. A rejuvenation of the viaducts was necessary not only for the heritage of the railway, but also to accommodate other trains in the future.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
After 40 years of use, the Tacitus was starting to develop minor cracks in its structure. By replacing cables and lifting the main beams slightly, it is now fit for at least 30 more years of use.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Vehicle Bridges -- Renovation of Tacitus Bridge (Ewijk, North Brabant, The Netherlands)After 40 years of use, the Tacitus was starting to develop minor cracks in its structure. By replacing cables and lifting the main beams slightly, it is now fit for at least 30 more years of use.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
In 2016, a rooftop was added to the San Mames football stadium for the sake of protecting spectators from rain during games.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structural Transformation -- San Mames Football Stadium (Bilbao, Spain)In 2016, a rooftop was added to the San Mames football stadium for the sake of protecting spectators from rain during games.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
The 30-story building was first constructed in 1991, but a 2011 assessment determined that the building required improved seismic strengthening -- a process that took five years to complete.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structures in Extreme Conditions / Outstanding Value / Sustainability -- Majestic Centre (Wellington, New Zealand)The 30-story building was first constructed in 1991, but a 2011 assessment determined that the building required improved seismic strengthening -- a process that took five years to complete.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
The Tate Modern Switch House extension of the Tate Modern gallery was initially expected to take five years to complete, but was built within 18 months.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structural Transformation -- Tate Modern (London, UK)The Tate Modern Switch House extension of the Tate Modern gallery was initially expected to take five years to complete, but was built within 18 months.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
As this structure is listed within a landslide zone, the structure was selected by the judges for its ability to adapt to the extreme threat of landslides and severe ground movements.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Structures in Extreme Conditions -- The Crow's Nest (Dorset, UK)As this structure is listed within a landslide zone, the structure was selected by the judges for its ability to adapt to the extreme threat of landslides and severe ground movements.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
This building is often referred to as the &quot;cheese grater&quot; in London, due to its diamond-grid structure and asymmetrical form.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Construction Integration -- The Leadenhall Building (London, UK)This building is often referred to as the "cheese grater" in London, due to its diamond-grid structure and asymmetrical form.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
The Smile is constructed using American tulipwood -- a structure that is stronger than concrete.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Small Projects (of under £1 million) -- The Smile (London, UK)The Smile is constructed using American tulipwood -- a structure that is stronger than concrete.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
The world&#39;s largest tennis center was originally built in 1997, but is recognized here for its new octagonal roof structure which was built using over 5,000 tons of structural steel.
Photos: Highlights from the Structual Awards 2017 shortlist
Long Span Structures -- USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium (New York, USA)The world's largest tennis center was originally built in 1997, but is recognized here for its new octagonal roof structure which was built using over 5,000 tons of structural steel.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
432-Park-AvenueAdele 25 StageArmadillo VaultCultural Religious Buildings &amp; Memorials Baha&#39;i Temples of South AmericaBMW Scultpture 2016 Goodwood Festival of SpeedInderhavnsbroenJet d&#39;EauTaichung TheatreNova VictoriaOriamPark-Plaza-London-Riverbank-HotelRejuvination of the heritage Makatote rail viaducRenovation of Tacitus BridgeSan-Mames-Football-StadiumSeismic-strengthening-of-the-Majestic-CentreTate-ModernThe Crow&#39;s NestThe-LeadenhallThe SmileUSTA Arthur Ashe Stadium

(CNN)In the world of structural engineering, form usually follows function. But finalists in one of the industry's most prestigious awards are showing that they can do both.

From a 250-foot-tall railway viaduct to a pencil-thin New York skyscraper, the year's most impressive feats of engineering have been revealed as part of the 2017 Structural Awards.
Now in its 50th year, the program recognizes not only engineering quality, but creativity, elegance and sustainability. The awards span 15 categories, including heritage preservation, tall buildings and "structural artistry."
"We used to have categories such as healthcare buildings, residential buildings, commercial buildings and so on," explained one of the judges, Professor Tim Ibell from the University of Bath. "But this year, the categories relate to structural challenges, and I think it's proved to be a huge success in terms of diversity."
    Read: A spotlight on game-changing designs and their creators
    Read More

    Extreme engineering

    The Majestic Centre in Wellington, New Zealand
    The Majestic Centre in Wellington, New Zealand
    One of this year's new categories honors structures built in "extreme conditions." Nominees include an earthquake-resistant tower in New Zealand and a collection of tidal energy turbines installed in choppy seas off the coast of Scotland.
    But good engineering can come in small packages.
    Among the finalists is a one-story holiday home in southern England known as the Crow's Nest. The house has been built on an active landslip zone at the base of a cliff face, explained Robert Rock, an associate at Eckersley O'Callaghan, the firm behind the project.
    "The steepness of the slope, along with rainfall and erosion, means that the location of the house is susceptible to shifts in the ground," he said on the phone. "These movements created a hole, which the previous building (on the site) had begun to sink into."
    Read: Futuristic domes let you experience world's worst pollution
    The Crow&#39;s Nest in Dorset, UK
    The Crow's Nest in Dorset, UK
    To prevent damage -- which could include cracking walls, or even complete structural failure -- the new house sits on a foundation of beams that can adjust to how the land shifts.
    "Even as the ground beneath slips or rotates, the structure is sufficiently stiff that it will move with it, rather than breaking apart," Rock said. "The ground beams ensure that the building moves as one, rather than rotating or folding.
    "Instead of trying to prevent or limit the forces of nature, we're working with them."
    Read: Can tallest skyscraper in LA survive an earthquake?

    Structural innovation

    As well as overcoming unique construction challenges, many projects offer innovative solutions to city living. This includes a mobile pedestrian bridge in Geneva that lifts to let boats through -- while still allowing people to cross.
    The new mobile walkway of Jet d&#39;Eau in Geneva, Switzerland
    The new mobile walkway of Jet d'Eau in Geneva, Switzerland
    Read: How the Nanjing Yangtze Bridge changed China forever
    Using a scissor truss mechanism, the bridge rises like a wave, transforming the flat walkway into a set of steep steps, said Jérôme Pochat, one of the three structural designers behind the project.
    "We didn't want to design an 'on-off' system in which either the pedestrians or the boats were blocked off (at any one time)," he said on the phone. "We imagined something that can change from a walkway into a staircase.
    "We did a lot of on-screen testing, and before installation the structure was completely assembled and tested in the factory before being delivered -- in one piece. Hopefully we can create new (versions) of this bridge, not just in Geneva but in other cities too."
    A total of 43 entries were shortlisted in the 2017 Structural Awards, which is organized by the UK's Institution of Structural Engineers. The winners will be announced on November 17 at a ceremony in London.