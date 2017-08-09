(CNN) In the world of structural engineering, form usually follows function. But finalists in one of the industry's most prestigious awards are showing that they can do both.

From a 250-foot-tall railway viaduct to a pencil-thin New York skyscraper, the year's most impressive feats of engineering have been revealed as part of the 2017 Structural Awards.

Now in its 50th year, the program recognizes not only engineering quality, but creativity, elegance and sustainability. The awards span 15 categories, including heritage preservation, tall buildings and "structural artistry."

"We used to have categories such as healthcare buildings, residential buildings, commercial buildings and so on," explained one of the judges, Professor Tim Ibell from the University of Bath. "But this year, the categories relate to structural challenges, and I think it's proved to be a huge success in terms of diversity."

