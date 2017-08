(CNN) America is so vast, so all-encompassing, so overwhelming that perhaps it can never be truly understood. Any one country that manages to fit in the Florida Gulf Coast and the Montana Glaciers, the Mojave and Manhattan is always going to be a hard one to pin down.

In the early 20th century America was even less understood, and as this untapped country was slowly conquered and commodified by airlines, bootleggers, oil companies and media empires there was a boom in the manufacture of pictorial maps. These colorful, illustrated, annotated guides showed the public new opportunities for travel and commerce -- as well as the potential dangers of alcohol and crime.

Although they were hugely prominent in American culture of the time, their importance has been largely overlooked. However, a new book, "Picturing America: The Golden Age Of Pictorial Maps" by geographer Stephen J. Hornsby, examines how these illustrated maps once captured the image of America.

CNN: What is it about these maps that intrigues you so much?

Stephen J. Hornsby: I think they really take the viewer into a particular place, region or country. They're three-dimensional, so you get a sense of being able to wonder around them, unlike topographic maps, which have objective information to help you find your way ... These maps are not like that at all. They contain whatever the creator wants to give you.

