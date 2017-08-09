Breaking News

Striking pictorial maps tell the story of 20th-century America

By Clive Martin, CNN

August 9, 2017

Californians have a reputation for thinking they have it made. This satirical map from 1947 -- with the Californian vision of the rest America depicted as a barren plains of Eskimo families and cattle -- shows us that this stereotype has been going on for longer than you might think.
"Map of the United States as Californians See It" (1947) by Oren ArnoldCalifornians have a reputation for thinking they have it made. This satirical map from 1947 -- with the Californian vision of the rest America depicted as a barren plains of Eskimo families and cattle -- shows us that this stereotype has been going on for longer than you might think.
This ambitious map from 1926 looks at the growing American metropolis of Manhattan from a topographical birds-eye view angle -- yet still manages to capture the impressive designs of the enormous new skyscrapers starting to appear on the island.
"A Map of the Wondrous Isle of Manhattan (The Scale Is All Askew)" (1926) by C.V. FarrowThis ambitious map from 1926 looks at the growing American metropolis of Manhattan from a topographical birds-eye view angle -- yet still manages to capture the impressive designs of the enormous new skyscrapers starting to appear on the island.
Every Chinatown is regarded as a place of mystery and intrigue, but San Francisco&#39;s is probably the most elusive of all. This map by artist Ethel Chun uses a traditional Chinese color scheme to try and explain the chaos of Chinatown to the average American tourist.
"Chinatown San Francisco" (1939) by Ethel ChunEvery Chinatown is regarded as a place of mystery and intrigue, but San Francisco's is probably the most elusive of all. This map by artist Ethel Chun uses a traditional Chinese color scheme to try and explain the chaos of Chinatown to the average American tourist.
This map of Chicago gangland of the 1930s promises to &quot;graphically portray the evils and sin of large cities,&quot; but the result is more likely to entice people with it&#39;s nods to Al Capone, &quot;Big Jim&quot; Colosimo and the St. Valentine&#39;s Day Massacre.
"A Map of Chicago's Gangland from Authentic Sources: Designed to Inculcate the Most Important Principles of Piety and Virtue in Young Persons and Graphically Portray the Evils and Sin of Large Cities" (1931) by Arthur Erickson This map of Chicago gangland of the 1930s promises to "graphically portray the evils and sin of large cities," but the result is more likely to entice people with it's nods to Al Capone, "Big Jim" Colosimo and the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.
This map by architect Clark Teegarden was designed as a souvenir for American servicemen stationed in Panama. With its Art Deco lettering and attention to detail, it is regarded as one of the most attractive pictorial maps of the period.
"Pictorial Map of the Republic of Panama with the Canal Zone" (1941) by Clark Teegarden and John F. HermanThis map by architect Clark Teegarden was designed as a souvenir for American servicemen stationed in Panama. With its Art Deco lettering and attention to detail, it is regarded as one of the most attractive pictorial maps of the period.
Also from Panama, this advert for the Panama Mail Steamship Company&#39;s Spanish-American Cruise takes us on a journey across South America, showing us pirates, conquistadors and Aztecs in a decidedly un-PC take on the continent.
"Panama Mail S.S. Co. The Sea Coastes of America Shewing the Ports of Call of the Panama Mail Steamships as the Country there aboutes Is Lying and Situated, with All the Haven Therof" (1928) by Harrison Godwin, Panama Mail S.S. Co. Also from Panama, this advert for the Panama Mail Steamship Company's Spanish-American Cruise takes us on a journey across South America, showing us pirates, conquistadors and Aztecs in a decidedly un-PC take on the continent.
This pictorial map might look like it comes from the time of Magellan and Columbus, but it was actually commissioned by New York bank Merrill Lynch in the 1960s. It features icons of the time, such as the Apollo spacecraft and presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon flying on the top of a bald eagle, in a surreal, satirical take on the form.
"Myths, Maps & Men: Merrill Lynch Salutes the Year of the Moon" (1969) by M. Ramus This pictorial map might look like it comes from the time of Magellan and Columbus, but it was actually commissioned by New York bank Merrill Lynch in the 1960s. It features icons of the time, such as the Apollo spacecraft and presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon flying on the top of a bald eagle, in a surreal, satirical take on the form.
In the early 1930s the city of Cleveland was trying to position itself as a major hub of American industry; a place of skyscrapers, high-speed trains and heavy engineering to rival its Midwestern competitors. The powers that be commissioned this pictorial map to show the city&#39;s potential to an increasingly industrialized America.
"The Capital of a New Trade Empire" (c. 1930) by Cleveland Terminal Group In the early 1930s the city of Cleveland was trying to position itself as a major hub of American industry; a place of skyscrapers, high-speed trains and heavy engineering to rival its Midwestern competitors. The powers that be commissioned this pictorial map to show the city's potential to an increasingly industrialized America.
Unlike the other maps on show, this one doesn&#39;t show a real place but rather a state of mind: the skull of a drunken person likely to be castigated by the prohibition movement of the 1920s. With its references to &quot;hangover hollow&quot; and &quot;hilarity heights&quot; it was probably as amusing to the American public then as it is now.
"Map Showing Isle of Pleasure" (1931) by H.J. (Heinie) LawrenceUnlike the other maps on show, this one doesn't show a real place but rather a state of mind: the skull of a drunken person likely to be castigated by the prohibition movement of the 1920s. With its references to "hangover hollow" and "hilarity heights" it was probably as amusing to the American public then as it is now.
This map produced Hawaiian tourist board takes a light-hearted, Disney-esque look at the wonders of the island, conjuring up mountains, palm trees and cherub-faced hula girls for a mainland audience only just starting to discover the wonders of mass travel.
"Hawaii" (1941) by Ruth Taylor WhiteThis map produced Hawaiian tourist board takes a light-hearted, Disney-esque look at the wonders of the island, conjuring up mountains, palm trees and cherub-faced hula girls for a mainland audience only just starting to discover the wonders of mass travel.
During World War II, the pictorial map took on a more sinister role, providing propaganda for a public who didn&#39;t yet have access to fast news or 24-hour television.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;This map by artist Ernest Dudley Chase uses traditional Japanese art motifs to show the routes of American bombers in the Far East. The racist language in its title reflects the prejudices of the time.
"Japan, the Target: A Pictorial Jap Map" (1943) by Ernest Dudley ChaseDuring World War II, the pictorial map took on a more sinister role, providing propaganda for a public who didn't yet have access to fast news or 24-hour television.

This map by artist Ernest Dudley Chase uses traditional Japanese art motifs to show the routes of American bombers in the Far East. The racist language in its title reflects the prejudices of the time.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06X9MXBGY?tag=skim1x165676-21&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Picturing America: The Golden Age Of Pictorial Maps&quot;&lt;/a&gt; by Stephen J. Hornsby, published by University of Chicago Press, is out now.
"Picturing America: The Golden Age Of Pictorial Maps" by Stephen J. Hornsby, published by University of Chicago Press, is out now.
(CNN)America is so vast, so all-encompassing, so overwhelming that perhaps it can never be truly understood. Any one country that manages to fit in the Florida Gulf Coast and the Montana Glaciers, the Mojave and Manhattan is always going to be a hard one to pin down.

In the early 20th century America was even less understood, and as this untapped country was slowly conquered and commodified by airlines, bootleggers, oil companies and media empires there was a boom in the manufacture of pictorial maps. These colorful, illustrated, annotated guides showed the public new opportunities for travel and commerce -- as well as the potential dangers of alcohol and crime.
The age of discovery: Inside private notebooks of world's great explorers
Although they were hugely prominent in American culture of the time, their importance has been largely overlooked. However, a new book, "Picturing America: The Golden Age Of Pictorial Maps" by geographer Stephen J. Hornsby, examines how these illustrated maps once captured the image of America.
CNN: What is it about these maps that intrigues you so much?
    Stephen J. Hornsby: I think they really take the viewer into a particular place, region or country. They're three-dimensional, so you get a sense of being able to wonder around them, unlike topographic maps, which have objective information to help you find your way ... These maps are not like that at all. They contain whatever the creator wants to give you.
    There's often advertising behind many of these maps, which determines what's shown on it. So if you're trying to sell tourism in a particular part of the United States, they'll show its historical impotence, its landscape ... the collective memory of it. A lot of it is down to the designer's creative imagination to draw the viewer in.
    "Chinatown San Francisco" (1939) by Ethel Chun
    Why was America such a force in the history of pictorial maps?
    The United States was booming in the 1920s ... The economy was going great so there was money for advertising. The influence of designers like MacDonald Gill, along with the French Art Nouveau had started to shape commercial design. By the mid-1920s there was swirl of influences that coming into places like New York, which intrigued commercial designers.
    They picked up on the pictorial map as a way of selling products, then they just ran with it. It's an enormous country so there were many designers ... Almost every state had some kind of commercial designer who could churn out these maps, so very quickly we're getting hundreds and thousands of them being printed.
    Assembling the world in an image: 15 of history's most revealing maps
    Is there something about America that particularly lends itself to the art of pictorial maps?
    Certainly there's enormous variety in the United States, so you get these very different images. Somewhere like Miami can be shown as a sun-drenched paradise compared to, say, industrial Ohio ... so there's great potential for designers to work with these different areas and different imaginaries of the United States.
    There's also the power of American popular culture. Interestingly, Walt Disney picked up on this way of showing his cartoon characters very early, and used pictorial maps to sell Disneyland in the 1950s.
    How did this golden era come to an end?
    The golden era was really in the '20s and '30s, and then there was WWII. Some very powerful maps were produced during the war ... but by the '50s and certainly the '60s, it's waning. The pioneering generation of artists are retiring or passing away, and you've got new ways of selling products, like color photography, which was coming in. Instead of having an artist showing you a rather expensive image of an area, you can just do a tourist brochure with photographs.
    &quot;The Capital of a New Trade Empire&quot; (c. 1930) by Cleveland Terminal Group
    "The Capital of a New Trade Empire" (c. 1930) by Cleveland Terminal Group
    Do you think there is a place for artist making these maps, when the whole world is on Google Maps?
    Google Maps gives you that satellite view, but what pictorial maps can offer is a whole set of relations that are not really there on the internet. I know you can put layers of information on Google Maps ... but there isn't that kind of sophistication or subtlety you get with an artist's creation.
    Artists are people that knew the history, the culture, what's exciting people about a place ... so they could create an image that told you about that place very quickly. I don't think we're anywhere near that on Google.
    "Picturing America: The Golden Age Of Pictorial Maps" by Stephen J. Hornsby, published by University of Chicago Press, is out now.