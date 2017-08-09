(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Officials said President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea Tuesday was improvised, but that it wasn't far from comments the President has made in private. The tension between North Korea and the United States continued to escalate on Wednesday: Trump touted US nuclear capabilities on Twitter, while Defense Secretary James Mattis said the rogue nation risks destruction of its people if it doesn't stop its nuclear development. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to cool the fire.
-- The FBI raided the home of Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, last month as part of the Russia investigation, a source told CNN.
-- Five active duty transgender service members filed the first lawsuit against the President's directive to prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the armed forces.
-- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he thinks that Sen. John McCain's brain tumor may have affected his no vote on the Senate bill to repeal Obamacare.
-- It's been a bad week for Google. First, an engineer was fired for writing a memo suggesting women are biologically unfit for tech jobs. Now, the tech giant is in court fighting allegations that it underpays women.
-- Oprah is taking her brand to grocery stores nationwide with a new line of refrigerated comfort food called O, That's Good!
-- Elon Musk, the innovator behind SpaceX and Tesla, and actress Amber Heard have broken up, Musk wrote on Instagram.
-- The Patriots not only have five Super Bowl title wins, but they're also the first NFL team to buy its own plane.
-- Buttering your baguette may soon be a splurge: The price of butter has nearly doubled in Europe.