-- Officials said President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" warning to North Korea Tuesday was improvised, but that it wasn't far from comments the President has made in private . The tension between North Korea and the United States continued to escalate on Wednesday: Trump touted US nuclear capabilities on Twitter, while Defense Secretary James Mattis said the rogue nation risks destruction of its people if it doesn't stop its nuclear development. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tried to cool the fire.