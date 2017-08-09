Story highlights Some were found in shallow graves on a beach

Migrants risk a dangerous journey to find better lives

(CNN) A smuggler "deliberately drowned" up to 50 Somali and Ethiopian migrants in the sea off Yemen's coast, the United Nations migration agency said.

The teenage migrants were trying to reach the Gulf countries via Yemen on Wednesday.

In a statement , the International Organization for Migration described the drownings in the Arabian Sea as "shocking and inhumane."

"The survivors told our colleagues on the beach that the smuggler pushed them to the sea when he saw some 'authority types' near the coast," said Laurent de Boeck, the Yemen mission chief for the International Organization for Migration.

"They also told us that the smuggler already has returned to Somalia to continue his business and pick up more migrants to bring to Yemen on the same route."

