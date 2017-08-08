Iraq sentences 27 men to death for roles in 2014 Speicher massacre

(CNN) Iraq sentenced 27 prisoners to death for their part in a 2014 massacre that killed as many as 1,700 men in ISIS-controlled territory, according to a statement released by Iraq Central Criminal Court.

"The Central Criminal Court issued a verdict to execute 27 defendants convicted of participating in the Speicher massacre," Judge Abdul Sattar al-Beeraqdar, a spokesman for Iraq's Higher Judicial Council, said in a statement released Tuesday.

However, Beeraqdar said the decision is "preliminary and can be appealed."

This is the second mass conviction relating to the so-called Speicher massacre committed by ISIS members in 2014.

ISIS released videos after the massacre that showed a line of Iraqi military recruits being marched at gunpoint. Later, ISIS posted images showing mass murders.