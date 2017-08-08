Café charges men 18% 'gender tax' to highlight pay gap

Story highlights Men can pay 18% more in a nod to the wage disparity between women and men

Their donations support women's charities -- but some are slamming the whole idea

(CNN) A café in Melbourne, Australia, is giving its male customers a side of gender equity with their lattes.

The first recipient charity is Elizabeth Morgan House Aboriginal Women's Service.

The café, which opened its doors for the first time Thursday, is hoping to shine a spotlight on the issue.

"All we really wanted was to raise awareness and start conversations about the gender gap," Belle Ngien, the café's manager, told CNN. The voluntary donations are collected during one week every month and given to women's charities, Ngien said.

But it didn't take long for the Internet to go crazy over the scheme, with some calling Handsome Her's "gender tax" discriminatory.

Read More