Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall in Mexico

Story highlights Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges are expected along Mexico, Belize coasts

Franklin is expected to strengthen and make second landfall Thursday

(CNN) Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Pulticub, Mexico, around 11:45 pm ET Monday night, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Franklin moved inland with maximum sustained winds around 60 mph, the center's advisory said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Mexican coast, ranging from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco. Tropical storm warnings are currently in-place for a larger portion of the region, encompassing the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Sabancuy, and from Belize City northward to the Mexican border.

The storm continues to batter Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds and flash flooding is still a major concern. Tropical storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 140 miles from the storm's center, according to the National Weather Center.

Expected rainfall amounts vary between three and six inches, with some areas across the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize may receive as much as 12 inches of rain through Wednesday, according to the center's advisory.

The storm will continue to move toward the west-northwest and should move out into the Bay of Campeche over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Center. On the current track, Franklin will move across the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday and will gather strength as it moves over the Bay of Campeche. Further strengthening is expected when it gets into the warm waters as it heads toward the Mexican coastline for a second landfall sometime early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane between Tampico and Veracruz.

Read More