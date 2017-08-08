For $15,000, a former lighthouse can be yours

Story highlights The US government is auctioning six retired lighthouses, with an asking price of around $15,000 each

All of them are surrounded by water and accessible only by boat

(CNN) You can usually get a nice used car or at least six months of rent for $15,000. Now with that sum, you can buy your very own little concrete island -- with a view.

The US government is auctioning six out-of-commission lighthouses, with an asking price of around $15,000 each.

Five of the lighthouses are on lakes in Michigan and one is on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The lighthouses are listed at GSA Auctions , a website the government uses to sell federal property.

The auction is held under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, which "provides a mechanism for the conveyance of federally owned historic light stations to qualified new stewards," once there is no federal use for a lighthouse, as is the case with the six being auctioned.

The GSA Auctions website did not state why the lighthouses were being sold now or immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

