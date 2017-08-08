Breaking News

For $15,000, a former lighthouse can be yours

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Updated 6:17 PM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

The Poe Reef lighthouse in Cheboygan, Michigan, features a 71-foot-tall square tower on a concrete crib. It is one of six out-of-commission lighthouses that are being auctioned by the US government at an asking price of around $15,000 each.
The Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station sits about 2 miles offshore in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland. The top of the structure is about 25 feet above the water level.
The Lansing Shoals Lighthouse, built in 1928, stands 69 feet tall in waters off Naubinway, Michigan. It has two floors and a basement. The listing warns that there&#39;s asbestos and lead-based paint present.
Just south of the Detroit River, the Detroit River Light boasts &quot;a 55-foot-tall white conical tower with black topping on a hexagonal concrete crib,&quot; according to its listing.
This offshore lighthouse, dubbed the Fourteen Foot Shoal Light, is billed as &quot;a piece of maritime history.&quot; It&#39;s located in Lake Huron, near Cheboygan, Michigan.
This rocket-like lighthouse, the Minneapolis Shoal Light, is not quite ready for liftoff. It sits in bottomlands owned by the state of Michigan, so the highest bidder must seek the state&#39;s authorization to occupy the premises.
  • The US government is auctioning six retired lighthouses, with an asking price of around $15,000 each
  • All of them are surrounded by water and accessible only by boat

(CNN)You can usually get a nice used car or at least six months of rent for $15,000. Now with that sum, you can buy your very own little concrete island -- with a view.

The US government is auctioning six out-of-commission lighthouses, with an asking price of around $15,000 each.
Five of the lighthouses are on lakes in Michigan and one is on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. The lighthouses are listed at GSA Auctions, a website the government uses to sell federal property.
    The auction is held under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, which "provides a mechanism for the conveyance of federally owned historic light stations to qualified new stewards," once there is no federal use for a lighthouse, as is the case with the six being auctioned.
    The GSA Auctions website did not state why the lighthouses were being sold now or immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
    All the lighthouses sit on small concrete "cribs," or bases, surrounded by water and are accessible only by boat. All come with modest keeper's quarters that would need to be renovated to make them livable.
    The Detroit River lighthouse in Lake Erie is the only one that initially received more than one bid, with the asking price Tuesday reaching $27,000.
    The Poe Reef lighthouse on Lake Huron drew the lowest asking price Tuesday, with just one bid of $10,000. GSA Auctions describes the lighthouse as a "71-foot tall white square tower with white and black band on a concrete crib."
    The Poe Reef lighthouse in Cheboygan, Michigan, had a high bid of $10,000 Tuesday.
    Enthusiasts in the past have jumped at the chance to own their own lighthouse. Sheila Consaul of Ohio paid $71,010 for Lake Erie's Fairport Harbor West Breakwall Lighthouse in 2011.
    "I have watched this lighthouse my whole life," Consaul told CNN affiliate WJW-TV in 2013. "It's my first time to ever be inside. It was really neat."
    So what might someone do with a lighthouse? In more than a dozen US states, former lighthouses have been converted into inns.
    The auction for the Minneapolis Shoal lighthouse ends on August 15, while bids for the Craighill Channel Lower Range lighthouse close September 15. No end dates have been set for the other four auctions.
    The Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station had no bids on Tuesday, August 8.
    While buying a lighthouse may not be practical for everyone, Consaul said it was an easy decision for her.
    "It's a dream. I love historic properties," she said. "I have wanted a summer home. It's just a wonderful, wonderful place to be in the summer."