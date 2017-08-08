Story highlights Inmate wanted after escaping prison transport fatally shoots himself

Suspect was indicted on six counts, including first-degree rape

(CNN) A suspected rapist -- who escaped last week during a prison transport in Ohio -- killed himself Monday, marking the end of an interstate manhunt, police said.

Branden Powell, 32, of Antwerp, Ohio, overpowered a deputy, swiped his gun and broke free from a van Friday, police said. He had been considered "armed and dangerous."

After a weekend of combing for clues, police located Powell in the basement crawl space of his parent's home in a rural area of Antwerp on Monday around 6 p.m. They attempted to bring him out.

"However, Powell did not comply with those efforts. Branden Lee Powell chose to take his own life by gunshot at approximately 9:30 pm," said Paulding County Sheriff's Jason Landers in a statement.

Local, state and federal authorities, including the FBI and US Marshal Services, had been involved in the search.

