Suspect in killing of Missouri police officer is captured

(CNN) The man accused of killing a small-town Missouri police officer during a routine traffic stop over the weekend has been taken into custody after a manhunt, the state patrol said.

Ian James McCarthy, 39, of Clinton, Missouri was arrested without incident after a driver reported that a man was walking on a highway in Henry County, Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at a news conference.

He was not armed, Lowe said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had posted a photo of McCarthy with the word "CAPTURED" superimposed over his face on its Facebook page.

McCarthy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Gary Michael and with one count of armed criminal action, the Henry County, Missouri Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

