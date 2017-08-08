5 things for Tuesday, August 8: North Korea, African votes, Marine crash, Obamacare

(CNN) It's safety first for this month's solar eclipse: Don't buy bogus sunglasses. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

2. African votes

3. Military plane crash

Three US Marines killed in a crash off Australia's east coast have been identified . 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, 26; Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway, 21; and Pfc. Ruben Velasco, 19, died over the weekend when an Osprey aircraft crashed in the ocean. Twenty-three other people on board the aircraft were rescued. The incident occurred while attempting to land the Osprey on a Navy ship.

4. Obamacare

Anthem had already announced it was pulling out of exchanges in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin and much of California. But the news isn't all bad: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina says it's reducing its requested premium increase for next year to 14.1% (it originally had asked for a 22.9% hike) because the market in that state is becoming less volatile.

5. Sanctuary cities

