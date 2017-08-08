Disney lighthouse to keep spotlight on boy killed by gator

Story highlights Disney erects sculpture for foundation memorializing boy killed at Orlando resort

An alligator snatched and drowned Lane Graves, 2, as he played in a lagoon last year

(CNN) It seems like a moment "The Most Magical Place on Earth" would want to forget, but Disney is making sure that visitors to its Florida theme park remember the tragedy that befell Lane Thomas Graves last year.

The Nebraska boy, who was killed by an alligator while playing near the shoreline of the Seven Seas Lagoon at a Walt Disney World hotel, is now memorialized with a lighthouse sculpture near the site of the attack.

The lighthouse is a symbol of the Omaha-based Lane Thomas Foundation , the nonprofit the boy's family established after his death to support families of children who need organ transplants in Nebraska's largest city.

Disney erected a lighthouse statue in honor of Lane Graves.

The gold brick lighthouse features two blue stars, commemorating the youngster who introduced himself saying, "I'm Lane Thomas; I'm 2."

"We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair," his parents, Matt and Melissa, said in a statement.

