Story highlights Guzman is named in a sweeping 17-count indictment

He had previously been represented by court-appointed public defenders

(CNN) Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has hired a defense lawyer who successfully represented the son of convicted mobster John Gotti.

The reputed head of the Sinaloa Cartel has retained attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, the lawyer confirmed. Lichtman represented John Gotti Jr. in a 2005 federal trial which ended with the dismissal of murder conspiracy charges.

Guzman, who is accused of running one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations, had been represented by court-appointed public defenders since his extradition from Mexico to New York in January.

The 59-year-old faces six separate indictments across the United States, alleging he brought in billions in drugs to the country and laundered profits back to Mexico.

The charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.

