US Army refuses to rename streets honoring Confederate leaders

(CNN) Confederate generals' names will continue to adorn the street signs of military base Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York.

The US Army has declined a request to remove the names of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson from its streets, saying they were honored at Fort Hamilton "as individuals, not as any particular cause or ideology," according to a letter from the office of the assistant secretary of Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

The letter was sent to US Rep. Yvette Clarke of Brooklyn, who in June wrote a letter with three other members of Congress asking the Army to rename General Lee Avenue and Stonewall Jackson Drive.

"To honor these men who believed in the ideology of white supremacy and fought to maintain the institution of slavery constitutes a grievous insult to the many thousands of people in Brooklyn who are descendants of the slaves held in bondage," the representatives wrote.

Senior official Diane Randon replied that the Army recognizes "the significance and sensitivity of the issue," but said renaming efforts would be "controversial and divisive ... contrary to the nation's original intent in naming these streets, which was the spirit of reconciliation."

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Headquarters.

