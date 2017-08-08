(CNN) FX President John Landgraf made headlines two years ago by saying there is "simply too much television," predicting a painful, Darwinian bursting of that bubble and thinning of the herd when it comes to scripted programming.

Yet as the FX executive returns this week to the TV Critics Assn. tour, where he first made those remarks, networks and services continue to crowd into the dramatic arena, seeking to define and brand themselves with high-profile, premium-quality shows aimed at competing with HBO, Netflix and Showtime.

This week brings two more examples, both based on established properties: "Mr. Mercedes," a detective thriller adapted from the Stephen King novel by TV writer supreme David E. Kelly and starring Brendan Gleeson, for DirecTV's Audience Network; and the dark comedy "Get Shorty," a 10-episode Epix series from the Elmore Leonard novel turned movie, starring Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano.

The dynamics that Landgraf cited haven't changed. But the notion of saturation -- or "peak TV," as it has come to be called -- hasn't dampened incentives to plunge into original fare, a strategy that in some ways has been validated.

Amazon proved it could compete for awards consideration with "Transparent." Hulu put itself on the map as never before with "The Handmaid's Tale" -- like "Get Shorty," adapted from a book previously made into a movie -- that recently earned honors as the program of the year from the TV Critics Assn., elevating the streaming service to new levels of prestige.

