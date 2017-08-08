'Atypical' explores autism via ordinary Netflix show

(CNN) "Atypical" is actually pretty typical by TV standards -- a bittersweet Netflix series about an autistic youth, powered by Keir Gilchrist in the central role and Jennifer Jason Leigh as his struggling-to-cope mother. Watchable but uneven, the half-hour series dilutes its genuine pathos with characters and situations that seem to have parachuted in from a different show.

Gilchrist turned out to be the best thing about Showtime's "United States of Tara," and he impressively follows up on that with his performance as 18-year-old Sam, awkwardly seeking to navigate the bridge from childhood to adulthood while narrating what transpires with bits of encyclopedic knowledge about things like the mating habits of penguins.

Like any number of shows about a family with a special member -- "Tara" being a prime example -- everything in "Atypical" flows from how the rest of the brood deals with the challenges that Sam brings into their lives.

For mom Elsa (Leigh), that includes striking up a flirtation with a bartender (Raul Castillo) -- causing her to wince when someone mentions the need for "self-care" at her support group -- while carrying a lingering grudge against her husband (Michael Rapaport), who had trouble dealing with Sam in the past.

Sam's sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), meanwhile, is a star athlete, but her accomplishments are frequently overlooked in the chaos that surrounds their home.

