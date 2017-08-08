Breaking News

World Champion Tori Bowie on Oprah, wanting to fly like an eagle and being goofy

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

Story highlights

  • Tori Bowie was crowned women's 100m world champion Sunday
  • The American took gold by a hundredth of a second

(CNN)It was a perfect dip in a thrilling race.

Tori Bowie, a 26-year-old from Mississippi, is the women's 100m world champion, grabbing victory from Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou by one-hundredth of a second in a sprint that will live long in the memory.
Victory seemed to belong to Ta Lou until Bowie dipped at the line, falling over once victory had been secured in dramatic fashion.
    Her gold at the IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium means she has gone one better than a year ago at the Rio Olympics.
    But how well does the fastest woman in the world handle the speed of our quick-fire questions? And why does she want to spend the day with media mogul and former chat show host Oprah Winfrey?
