(CNN) It was a perfect dip in a thrilling race.

Tori Bowie, a 26-year-old from Mississippi, is the women's 100m world champion, grabbing victory from Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou by one-hundredth of a second in a sprint that will live long in the memory.

Victory seemed to belong to Ta Lou until Bowie dipped at the line, falling over once victory had been secured in dramatic fashion.

Her gold at the IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium means she has gone one better than a year ago at the Rio Olympics.

