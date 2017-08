Story highlights IAAF World Championships taking place in London

(CNN) Athletes staying at one of the team hotels for the IAAF World Championships in London have been affected by an outbreak of gastroenteritis, officials have confirmed.

Approximately 30 people have fallen ill, with laboratory tests confirming two of those cases as the norovirus -- an unpleasant but rarely serious stomach bug which causes gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting).

One of the stars affected is Botswana's Isaac Makwala, who had to withdraw from the 200m heats Monday after a reported bout of food poisoning.

Makwala, 30, is one of the favorites for gold in Tuesday's men's 400m final, a hotly-anticipated event also featuring Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Makwala said: "According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes in the athletes' hotel. Let's hope they will allow me to run my final tomorrow (Tuesday)."

