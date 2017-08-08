What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Brandon Drury, pinch-hitting for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes a pitch off the helmet during a game in San Francisco on Sunday, August 6. He was not hurt.
Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman competes at the World Championships on Friday, August 4.
A member of the Air Elite Dunkers, an acrobatic dunk team, performs at a Big 3 basketball event in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, August 6. The team uses trampolines during its act.
British athlete Mo Farah celebrates after winning the 10,000 meters at the World Championships on Friday, August 4. He has owned the event since 2012, winning gold at two Olympics and three World Championships.
Dutch soccer players celebrate after winning Euro 2017 on Sunday, August 6. The Netherlands defeated Austria 4-2 in the final.
Dallas running back Rod Smith stiff-arms Arizona linebacker Zaviar Gooden during an NFL exhibition game on Thursday, August 3. It was the annual Hall of Fame Game that opens the league's preseason schedule.
Greek pole-vaulter Ekaterini Stefanidi celebrates after winning gold at the World Championships on Sunday, August 6. She also won Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro.
St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez turns a pair of baseballs into binoculars as he fools around in the dugout on Saturday, August 5.
Triathletes swim during an Ironman race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart drops the ball as Pittsburgh's Starling Marte slides into home on Wednesday, August 2.
An Ironman triathlete competes in the cycling portion of a race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
Evandro Goncalves reaches for the ball Sunday, August 6, during the gold-medal match at the Beach Volleyball World Championships. He and Andre Loyola defeated Austrians Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst.
Heptathletes compete in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
Ilya Pomazun, a goalkeeper for CSKA Moscow, dives for the ball during a Russian Premier League match against Rubin Kazan on Sunday, August 6.
Motorcycle rider Maverick Vinales practices Saturday, August 5, ahead of the MotoGP race in Brno, Czech Republic.
Luis Anibal Torrico, left, collides with Sebastian Dubarbier during a Copa Sudamericana match in La Plata, Argentina, on Thursday, August 3. Dubarbier and his Argentine club, Estudiantes, defeated Bolivian club Nacional Potosi to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam prepares to throw the shot put during the World Championships on Saturday, August 5. Thiam finished first in the heptathlon, an event she also won at last year's Olympic Games.
Brazilian surfer Silvana Lima bails off the top of a wave during the US Open of Surfing on Tuesday, August 1.
Galway's Conor Cooney, left, competes against Tipperary's James Barry during the semifinals of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. Galway advanced with a one-point victory on Sunday, August 6.
