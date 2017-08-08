What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 8:20 AM ET, Tue August 8, 2017

Brandon Drury, pinch-hitting for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes a pitch off the helmet during a game in San Francisco on Sunday, August 6. He was not hurt.
Brandon Drury, pinch-hitting for the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes a pitch off the helmet during a game in San Francisco on Sunday, August 6. He was not hurt.
American sprinter Justin Gatlin bows down to Jamaica's Usain Bolt after the World Championships' 100-meter final on Saturday, August 5. Gatlin finished first in what was Bolt's final race before retirement. Bolt had to settle for a bronze, ending a legendary career that included eight Olympic gold medals and world records in the 100 and 200 meters.
American sprinter Justin Gatlin bows down to Jamaica's Usain Bolt after the World Championships' 100-meter final on Saturday, August 5. Gatlin finished first in what was Bolt's final race before retirement. Bolt had to settle for a bronze, ending a legendary career that included eight Olympic gold medals and world records in the 100 and 200 meters.
Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman competes at the World Championships on Friday, August 4.
Canadian pole-vaulter Alysha Newman competes at the World Championships on Friday, August 4.
Cleveland's Austin Jackson leaps over the bullpen wall in Boston to rob Hanley Ramirez of a home run on Tuesday, August 1.
Cleveland's Austin Jackson leaps over the bullpen wall in Boston to rob Hanley Ramirez of a home run on Tuesday, August 1. See the spectacular catch
A member of the Air Elite Dunkers, an acrobatic dunk team, performs at a Big 3 basketball event in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, August 6. The team uses trampolines during its act.
A member of the Air Elite Dunkers, an acrobatic dunk team, performs at a Big 3 basketball event in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, August 6. The team uses trampolines during its act.
Basketball star Stephen Curry reacts to a missed putt at the Ellie Mae Classic, a pro golf event he played in Heyward, California, on Thursday, August 3. Curry got a sponsor's exemption to play in the tournament, which is part of the Web.com Tour just below the PGA Tour. He missed the cut, but he surprised many with how well he played. He finished 8 over par with two rounds of 74.
Basketball star Stephen Curry reacts to a missed putt at the Ellie Mae Classic, a pro golf event he played in Heyward, California, on Thursday, August 3. Curry got a sponsor's exemption to play in the tournament, which is part of the Web.com Tour just below the PGA Tour. He missed the cut, but he surprised many with how well he played. He finished 8 over par with two rounds of 74.
British athlete Mo Farah celebrates after winning the 10,000 meters at the World Championships on Friday, August 4. He has owned the event since 2012, winning gold at two Olympics and three World Championships.
British athlete Mo Farah celebrates after winning the 10,000 meters at the World Championships on Friday, August 4. He has owned the event since 2012, winning gold at two Olympics and three World Championships.
Dutch soccer players celebrate after winning Euro 2017 on Sunday, August 6. The Netherlands defeated Austria 4-2 in the final.
Dutch soccer players celebrate after winning Euro 2017 on Sunday, August 6. The Netherlands defeated Austria 4-2 in the final.
Dallas running back Rod Smith stiff-arms Arizona linebacker Zaviar Gooden during an NFL exhibition game on Thursday, August 3. It was the annual Hall of Fame Game that opens the league&#39;s preseason schedule.
Dallas running back Rod Smith stiff-arms Arizona linebacker Zaviar Gooden during an NFL exhibition game on Thursday, August 3. It was the annual Hall of Fame Game that opens the league's preseason schedule.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar poses with fans of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, August 5, a day after he officially joined the French club for what is the largest transfer fee in world history ($263 million).
Brazilian soccer star Neymar poses with fans of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, August 5, a day after he officially joined the French club for what is the largest transfer fee in world history ($263 million). See more photos from his career
Greek pole-vaulter Ekaterini Stefanidi celebrates after winning gold at the World Championships on Sunday, August 6. She also won Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro.
Greek pole-vaulter Ekaterini Stefanidi celebrates after winning gold at the World Championships on Sunday, August 6. She also won Olympic gold last year in Rio de Janeiro.
St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez turns a pair of baseballs into binoculars as he fools around in the dugout on Saturday, August 5.
St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez turns a pair of baseballs into binoculars as he fools around in the dugout on Saturday, August 5.
Triathletes swim during an Ironman race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
Triathletes swim during an Ironman race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
Pro golfer In-Kyung Kim, left, celebrates with her manager after winning the Women's British Open on Sunday, August 6. It was the South Korean's first major victory, five years after her nightmarish loss at the Kraft Nabisco Championship.
Pro golfer In-Kyung Kim, left, celebrates with her manager after winning the Women's British Open on Sunday, August 6. It was the South Korean's first major victory, five years after her nightmarish loss at the Kraft Nabisco Championship.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart drops the ball as Pittsburgh&#39;s Starling Marte slides into home on Wednesday, August 2.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart drops the ball as Pittsburgh's Starling Marte slides into home on Wednesday, August 2.
An Ironman triathlete competes in the cycling portion of a race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
An Ironman triathlete competes in the cycling portion of a race in Maastricht, Netherlands, on Sunday, August 6.
Evandro Goncalves reaches for the ball Sunday, August 6, during the gold-medal match at the Beach Volleyball World Championships. He and Andre Loyola defeated Austrians Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst.
Evandro Goncalves reaches for the ball Sunday, August 6, during the gold-medal match at the Beach Volleyball World Championships. He and Andre Loyola defeated Austrians Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst.
Heptathletes compete in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
Heptathletes compete in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
Ilya Pomazun, a goalkeeper for CSKA Moscow, dives for the ball during a Russian Premier League match against Rubin Kazan on Sunday, August 6.
Ilya Pomazun, a goalkeeper for CSKA Moscow, dives for the ball during a Russian Premier League match against Rubin Kazan on Sunday, August 6.
Motorcycle rider Maverick Vinales practices Saturday, August 5, ahead of the MotoGP race in Brno, Czech Republic.
Motorcycle rider Maverick Vinales practices Saturday, August 5, ahead of the MotoGP race in Brno, Czech Republic.
Luis Anibal Torrico, left, collides with Sebastian Dubarbier during a Copa Sudamericana match in La Plata, Argentina, on Thursday, August 3. Dubarbier and his Argentine club, Estudiantes, defeated Bolivian club Nacional Potosi to advance to the tournament&#39;s round of 16.
Luis Anibal Torrico, left, collides with Sebastian Dubarbier during a Copa Sudamericana match in La Plata, Argentina, on Thursday, August 3. Dubarbier and his Argentine club, Estudiantes, defeated Bolivian club Nacional Potosi to advance to the tournament's round of 16.
Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam prepares to throw the shot put during the World Championships on Saturday, August 5. Thiam finished first in the heptathlon, an event she also won at last year&#39;s Olympic Games.
Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam prepares to throw the shot put during the World Championships on Saturday, August 5. Thiam finished first in the heptathlon, an event she also won at last year's Olympic Games.
Brazilian surfer Silvana Lima bails off the top of a wave during the US Open of Surfing on Tuesday, August 1.
Brazilian surfer Silvana Lima bails off the top of a wave during the US Open of Surfing on Tuesday, August 1.
Galway&#39;s Conor Cooney, left, competes against Tipperary&#39;s James Barry during the semifinals of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. Galway advanced with a one-point victory on Sunday, August 6.
Galway's Conor Cooney, left, competes against Tipperary's James Barry during the semifinals of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. Galway advanced with a one-point victory on Sunday, August 6.
Australian long jumper Fabrice Lapierre competes at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5. The track meet is taking place at London Stadium through August 13.
Australian long jumper Fabrice Lapierre competes at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5. The track meet is taking place at London Stadium through August 13. See 29 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 25 amazing sports photos from August 1 through August 7.