Trump has questioned the scientific consensus on man-made impact on rising temperatures

Washington (CNN) Goodbye climate change. Hello "weather extremes."

That's part of a list of language changes suggested in newly released emails among Agriculture Department officials as employees search for new ways to describe their work under the Trump administration.

An email obtained by CNN advised Natural Resources Conservation Service employees to avoid the term "Climate Change" and to instead use "Weather Extremes." Instead of "Climate Change Adaptation," the recommended terms include "Resilience to Weather Extremes." Rather than "reducing greenhouse gases," the emails suggest: "Build Soil Organic Matter, increase nutrient use efficiency."

President Donald Trump has consistently questioned the scientific consensus behind human impact on rising global temperatures and associated effects. The President has pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accords and the Environmental Protection Agency is working to roll back regulations meant to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

The Guardian first reported on the emails.

