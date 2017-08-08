Disturbing signs for Trump in new CNN poll

Story highlights Chalian explained how his continuing decline in approval among Republicans is even more concerning for the President

"This is a credibility crisis," Chalian said

Washington (CNN) A new CNN poll that looks at President Donald Trump's backing among his core supporters has some disturbing signs for him, CNN Political Director David Chalian says.

"He's losing some support among his own core supporters, which would be a troubling sign for the White House," Chalian said in Tuesday's episode of "The Daily DC" podcast.

Overall, Trump has a 38% approval rating, but Chalian explained how his continuing decline in approval among Republicans is even more concerning for the President.

Referring to the 2-to-1 margin by which those with a strong disapproval of the President outnumber those with a strong approval, Chalian said, "No politician wants to be upside down like that."

Trump's approvals on a range of issues were underwater in the new CNN poll, including health care and foreign affairs.

