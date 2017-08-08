Voters to Trump: Never Tweet

Story highlights People don't like Trump's Twitter habit and don't believe that it does good things for either Trump or the country

If Trump scaled back his tweeting his numbers would almost certainly improve

Washington (CNN) President Trump's approval ratings are dismal in the new CNN national poll. Ditto his trust ratings. And the numbers around whether his first six months on office have been a success or a failure. And virtually every other number in the poll.

There's also a clear solution to Trump's problems -- or at least a way to stop the bleeding -- contained in the poll. And it goes like this: STOP TWEETING. Or, at a minimum, stop tweeting about the things Trump is obsessed with tweeting about.

Seven in 10 Americans say that Trump's tweeting habits "too often seem to be in response to news he may have seen on TV" and believe that Twitter is a "risky way for a president to communicate." More than six in 10 say his tweets "too often turn out to be misleading" and are "easy to misunderstand."

These numbers don't just reflect reflexive Democratic dislike for all Trump does -- and tweets -- either. Fifty-seven percent of Republicans say his tweets are too often a response to what he sees on TV. Forty-nine percent of Republicans say his tweets don't send the right message to world leaders. Fifty percent of Republicans believe the President's tweets are a risky way to communicate.

The message from all of these numbers is un-missable: People don't like Trump's Twitter habit and don't believe that it does good things for either Trump or the country.