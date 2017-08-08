Trump retweets Fox News story containing classified info

Story highlights Pushed on whether the information was leaked, Haley said "it's one of those things I don't know what's going on"

Just a few hours before Haley's appearance on Fox and Friends, Trump retweeted a post from the Fox News morning show promoting the story

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's retweet of a Fox News story claiming US satellites detected North Korea moving anti-cruise ship missiles to a patrol boat is raising eyebrows on Tuesday after US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated that the information in the report is classified and was leaked.

"I can't talk about anything that's classified and if that's in the newspaper that's a shame," Haley said Tuesday on "Fox and Friends" when asked about the story that cites two anonymous sources.

Pushed on whether the information was leaked, Haley said "it's one of those things I don't know what's going on. I will tell you it's incredibly dangerous when things get out into the press like that."

But just a few hours before Haley's appearance on Fox, Trump retweeted a post from the Fox News morning show promoting the story said to contain classified information.

U.S. spy satellites detect North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to patrol boat https://t.co/BPFXsLffgy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 8, 2017

CNN has not independently verified the Fox News report and the White House has not responded to a request for comment.

