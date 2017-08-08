Dems seek info on taxpayer dollars going to Trump properties

(CNN) House Democrats want to know how many taxpayer dollars are flowing to Trump Organization businesses or affiliated ones.

The lawmakers sent letters to 23 federal agencies, asking for information on how they're spending on products or services tied to the President's namesake company.

House oversight committee Democrats are raising concerns that the President may be profiting from his office. They claim President Donald Trump's decision to retain ownership of his businesses is problematic and can create divided loyalties, and have asked the agencies for responses by August 25.

"The President's financial entanglements make it impossible to know whether he is making his decisions in the public interest or to benefit him or his family members financially," wrote the Democratic members led by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.

For months, Democratic legislators have written letters to the White House and federal agencies in an attempt to hold the administration accountable for what they say are violations of ethical traditions and norms.

