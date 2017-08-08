Story highlights "If they don't start, they won't have a problem," Trump said

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."

But that comment -- and the idea people can avoid addiction by never taking opioids in the first place -- goes against a series of scientific studies that found many people get hooked on opioids after their doctor prescribes them painkillers.

"The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdose is to prevent people from abusing drugs in the first place. If they don't start, they won't have a problem. If they do start, it's awfully tough to get off," Trump said during a briefing on the opioid epidemic Tuesday at his golf club in New Jersey.

He added: "So if we can keep them from going on and maybe by talking to youth and telling them: No good, really bad for you in every way. But if they don't start, it will never be a problem."

A series of studies, however, have found one of the key variables in opioid addiction is a doctor's prescription, with many overdose deaths stemming from prescription opioid medications.