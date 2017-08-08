Donald Trump's 20 most dismissive quotes on climate change

(CNN) On Monday night, the New York Times published a draft copy of a report from 13 government agencies that affirms climate change is real and human actions are having an effect on the warming of the planet.

Trump himself has been an aggressive critic of climate change for years. A search of the invaluable Trump Twitter Archive turns up 106 tweets in which Trump mentions "global warming" and 36 in which he used the phrase "climate change."

I mined through all of those tweets as well as a number of statements Trump has made about climate change. The 20 most dismissive are below in rough chronological order -- starting in 2012 with his oldest comments.