Story highlights Mitch McConnell made the case that the Congress is working as it should

The Senate majority leader said the President has created 'artificial deadlines'

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered some of his toughest criticism yet for President Donald Trump in a speech Monday to a Rotary Group in northern Kentucky.

McConnell, who has been relatively measured in his previous critiques of the White House, argued the President's approach to the legislative process is leading to an inaccurate impression of how Congress works.

"Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before," said McConnell according to CNN affiliate WCPO which covered the event. "I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process."

McConnell made the case that the Congress is working as it should and that voters should allow the process to play itself out before passing judgment.

"Part of the reason I think people think we're under-performing is because of too many artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the legislature which may have not been understood."

