Lawmakers slam Trump's 'fire and fury' toward North Korea

Story highlights Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain said he took exception to Trump's comments

Democrats slammed Trump for a reaction they charged was "bombastic" and "unhinged."

(CNN) President Donald Trump faced criticism from lawmakers in both parties on Tuesday after warning that North Korea would "face fire and fury like the world has never seen" if Pyongyang keeps threatening the United States.

Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain said he took exception to Trump's comments, warning that the President might not be able to follow through with the threats he is making.

"I take exception to the President's comments because you've got to be sure that you can do what you say you're going to do," the Arizona Republican said in an interview with Phoenix radio station KTAR. "The great leaders I've seen don't threaten unless they're ready to act and I'm not sure President Trump is ready to act."

Trump issued his warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday during a photo op at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen... he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before," he said.

Read More